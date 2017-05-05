Fiji Time: 7:02 PM on Friday 5 May

Beddoes: Bill 28 anti-democratic

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 1:59PM THE Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 is an 'anti-democratic' Bill.

That's the view of former Opposition leader Mick Beddoes who said anyone who occupied a seat in Parliament and could not handle criticism, mild or harsh, had no business being there.

Responding to Bill 28, which had gathered a lot of public criticism over the past few days, Mr Beddoes said those MPs who could not take criticism should step aside now and make way for someone who had the courage and backbone to take criticism and subject himself or herself to the full scrutiny of the people of Fiji.

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.








