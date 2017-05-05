Rugby league: Fiji fields quality mix

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba (left) at a recent signing. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:51PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati will be fielding a quality mixture of young talents and experienced players for the face-off with the Mate Ma'a Tonga tomorrow night.

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said their squad was packed with National Rugby League (NRL) top talents.

He said they had players who had been performing up and above par in the current ongoing 2017 NRL season.

"So far, this must be a very A team that is full of NRL professional players," Naleba said.

"Also we have young players but these young players have been performing up to par.

"And we have been mixing the combinations of these two sets of players in order to bring out their full potential."

Naleba added their young players had heaps of talent but lacked the experience and this was an area that was filled by their experienced older players.