Ravindra-Singh resigns as PDP general secretary

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outgoing PDP general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:46PM THE resignation of Aman Ravindra-Singh as the general secretary for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was purely because of an internal matter between the party's board and him.

This was clarified by party leader Lynda Tabuya who said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily resigned after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.

Ms Tabuya said his resignation had nothing to do with the party's talks of forming a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls.

"Mr Ravindra-Singh remains a vital member of the board and loyal member of the party and continues to be involved in the overall direction of the party, including carrying out the mandate of the party to pursue a coalition with other opposition parties," she said.

Party's board member Pearl Antonio has been appointed as the acting general secretary.