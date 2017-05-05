Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ravindra-Singh resigns as PDP general secretary

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 1:46PM THE resignation of Aman Ravindra-Singh as the general secretary for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was purely because of an internal matter between the party's board and him.

This was clarified by party leader Lynda Tabuya who said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily resigned after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.

Ms Tabuya said his resignation had nothing to do with the party's talks of forming a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls.

"Mr Ravindra-Singh remains a vital member of the board and loyal member of the party and continues to be involved in the overall direction of the party, including carrying out the mandate of the party to pursue a coalition with other opposition parties," she said.

Party's board member Pearl Antonio has been appointed as the acting general secretary.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)