COP 23: Partners urged to back Fiji presidency

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met Japanese Parliamentary vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoshi Odagawa and discussed Fiji's presidency of COP 23. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:38PM THE call for Fiji's development partners to support the island nation's presidency of COP 23 was sound again at the meeting between Fiji and Japan in Tokyo.

Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this call as talks he held with his Japanese Parliamentary vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoshi Odagawa focused on Fiji's COP 23 presidency.

He urged the country's development partners to do everything possible to support this position on behalf of Pacific island nations and other vulnerable parts of the world.

In a Government statement issued today, Mr Odagawa indicated Japan's existing support for Fiji assuming the presidency, and both counterparts agreed on the need for a concerted global effort to advance commitments made in the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was quoted thanking the Japanese government for its assistance in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston, and its contribution to the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts such as the 'Adopt a School' program.

The Nadi River Rehabilitation Project, which Japan provided assistance for a long-term solution to flooding problems in Nadi and surrounding areas, were also discussed.

The AG is leading the Fijian delegation to the 50th Asian Development Bank Annual General Meeting in Yokohama that ends on Sunday.