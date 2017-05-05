Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Rugby league: Fiji Bati gears up for Tonga

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 12:18PM BEAMING with confidence, the Vodafone Fiji Bati players are geared up and ready to face their South Seas rival Mate Ma'a Tonga in Sydney tomorrow.

According to Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) chief executive officer Timoci Naleba, preparations for the game had been perfect.

"We had our physiotherapy on Thursday and we will be having our captain's run later this (yesterday) afternoon," Naleba said.

"There is no injury and the players are in high spirits."

He said they had done all the necessary preparations that should have been made and the players were looking forward to match up with the Tongans.

Naleba is currently camping with the team in Australia.








