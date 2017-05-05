Cane growers participate in sugar bill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Reform of Sugar Industry Bill public consultation held at Balata College in Tavua. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 12:07PM ABOUT 40 sugarcane growers from around Tavua have gathered at Balata College to participate in consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill this morning.

Chairperson Lorna Eden reminded the farmers to keep submissions confined to the Bill and not on other issues.

She also said because of the strong views expressed during two previous consultations last year, a number of changes had been made to the initial document.

These have included the removal of Section 7 relating to Restrictions on Industrial Action and removal of Section 6, which proposed moving the Registration of Growers from the Sugar Industry Tribunal to the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Also under consideration is the removal of the Commissioner Northern and Western from the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.