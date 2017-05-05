Bridges on schedule

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Vatuwaqa bridge is under construction. Picture: File

THE construction works on the Vatuwaqa and Stinson Pde bridges will finish on schedule, says the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA program manager bridges and jetties Nixon Toremana said both bridges would be completed next year, weather permitting.

"Based on our latest discussions with China Railway Group 14, it was confirmed that progress is going well. Work is on schedule for both the bridges," Mr Toremana said.

"The FRA believes the budget allocated is sufficient. The Government of China is funding these two projects fully through an aid grant. The FRA and Government of Fiji are making no financial contribution other than some services relocations and ancillary works."

According to Mr Toremana, for Stinson Pde bridge, FRA was working closely with the the Fiji Police Force and the Suva City Council to stop fishermen from crossing underneath the bridge.

"The Stinson Pde bridge and the waterway beneath the bridge is strictly a no-go zone as demolition work to remove the existing structure is underway. The FRA wants to ensure that the construction works continue without any mishaps," he said.