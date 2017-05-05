Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

49 scholarships

Litia Cava
Friday, May 05, 2017

FORTY-NINE tertiary students in the Rewa Province are recipients of the Rewa Provincial Council Education Scholarship this year.

Rewa Provincial Council Education Committee chairperson Pita Tagicakiverata revealed this to the provincial council yesterday.

"This is the highest number we have recorded so far since the establishment of this scholarship scheme 11 years ago," Mr Tagicakiverata said.

"I can assure the council that we now have a lot of our children from our province who have reached and have attained their desired jobs through this scholarship and we will continue to pursue more in this area because we have reaped a lot of benefits from it."

Mr Tagicakiverata said to fund this, the committee aimed to keep aside $100,000 from levies collected from villages, provincial bodies, donation and assistance received during the Rewa Day.

"We work according to the funds that we have and we assist students through their tuition but for those who have managed to secure scholarship from Government, we offer meal and bus fare allowances for them too."








