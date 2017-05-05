Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Resource centre in pipeline

Litia Cava
Friday, May 05, 2017

A PLAN to construct a Women's Resource Centre for the province of Rewa was relayed to the provincial council meeting this week.

Ro Elenoa Cuanilawa Gonelevu of the Rewa Soqosoqo Vakamarama told the council that this was a great initiative because most women in Rewa had handicraft skills.

Ro Elenoa said during the women's mini expo forum this year, the Minister for Women acknowledged the contribution and talents of the women in the province.

She said this year about 40 women from the province were chosen to represent the province at the 2017 Women's Expo.

"We have a lot of women who are very talented in handcraft work and we have seen how these ladies sell their products, but they've always been restricted as they had to bring it back home after and wait for the next expo or market day," Ro Elenoa said.








