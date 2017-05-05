Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Opposition to proposed council composition

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, May 05, 2017

STRONG reactions were expressed by sugarcane farmers in Sigatoka on the composition of the Sugar Cane Growers Council during consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill on Wednesday.

Under the proposed new Bill, farmers representatives in the organisation would be represented by members proposed from each of the three cane producers associations.

Individual farmers said the proposed makeup would not be accepted by growers.

Krishna Murti Goundar said the industry should go back to the pre-2009 system where there were elected councillors.

"Growers elections should be held so that we can choose the best people who are well aware of our problems and they are able to raise our issues to the industry," he said.

"We understand that having 38 is expensive, so even if we have two or three representatives from each of the cane mill areas is fine."

Velaydan Pillay, a grower from Malomalo, said the SCGC needed to have the mandate of the farmers.

"We want reforms, but we want it done through a truly democratic process with democratically-elected members of our choice to be our voice," he said.

Mr Pillay added that most farmers were happy to have the SCGC levy deducted from their proceeds to ensure the council worked in their best interest.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden said the growers' views had been noted and would be utilised in their report to Parliament.








