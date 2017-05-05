Growers reject Bills

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Drasa sector farmer Mahendra Prasad at the Sugar Reforms Bill 19 and 20 Consultation in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE consultation process on Bills 19 and 20 are nothing more than an exercise in futility and a waste of taxpayers funds.

This was the view expressed by former Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Jagannath Sami in Lautoka during consultation on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill this week. Similar statements were made by the Fiji Cane Growers Association when consultations were held in Nadi on Wednesday.

"Your committee has received two rounds of submissions in May and August 2016 and over 120 farmers and their representatives made submissions," Mr Sami said.

"Overwhelmingly, the majority rejected Bills 19 and 20.

"Why wasn't the report presented to Parliament after the two rounds of public hearings?

"What is the purpose and motive of this roadshow?

"Furthermore, motions taken to Parliament by elected representatives of growers in the interest of canegrowers are rubbished and defeated by FijiFirst MPs, including you who sit here and claim to want to help when the ship is sinking."

While speaking in Nadi on Tuesday, Fiji Cane Growers Association general secretary Bala Dass said farmers had made it clear that they did not want to be enslaved and controlled by Government through the proposed Bills.

"To put it simply, this is a waste of time," he said.

"We do not have any confidence in you, Parliament and this Government.

"Nobody is listening to us. All our problems, grievances and request for assistance are being kicked out and thrown out in Parliament through parliamentary majority of the FijiFirst Government."

Standing Committee chair Lorna Eden said the comments made by Mr Dass were not fair.

"We are here to listen to you and to take your submissions and suggestions to Parliament," she said.

Ms Eden said because of the overwhelmingly strong objections during the two previous consultations last year, Section 7 of the proposed Bill relating to industrial action had been struck out.