Ministry faces UBA challenge

Alisi Vucago
Friday, May 05, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries is concerned that even though the use of underwater breathing apparatus (UBA) has been made illegal, people still continued to break the law.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said it had been difficult for them to monitor people carrying out illegal activities through the use of UBA in isolated areas.

"We have been trying to control the use of UBA because it is now illegal, but that has been very difficult for us because they are carrying out illegal activities in very isolated areas," he said.

"We cannot continue to police it, so I've made suggestions to our ministry to totally ban the export of beach-de-mer so that we will be able to better control."

Mr Koroilavesau said he wanted to make this a voluntary contribution by Fiji, at the Ocean Conference in June.

"I have announced it but now I have to do the paperwork and the entire legal framework," he added.








