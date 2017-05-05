$3.8m funding

/ Front page / News

THE $3.8 million increase in funding for the national REDD+ Program through the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility from World Bank drove Fiji REDD+ to establish a forest carbon measuring, reporting and verification (MRV) capability.

Permanent secretary for Fisheries and Forests, Samuela Lagataki said the ministry had worked hard since 2009 to enable Fiji to progress in its REDD+ Readiness Phase during the MRV Inception Consultation workshop in Suva this week.

He said the consultancy would initiate the establishment of Fiji's National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) which would allow Fiji to monitor changes in forest conditions that include biodiversity, carbon stocks, and forest health.

"This will benefit Fiji as a whole and not for REDD+ purposes only but the consultancy will also develop reference level of emissions from the forestry sector," he said.

"The measurement of carbon changes will deliver proof of Fiji's success in managing its land and resources in a more sustainable way."

Mr Lagataki said this would be the foundation for any prospects of carbon funding in the future, as it documents all changes in our carbon stocks.

"While we are heading for our national REDD+ strategy, it will make the potential incentives for stakeholders more tangible," he said.

"We will be able to adjust our ambitions in future, because the MRV system delivers detailed information on the management options in our forests," Mr Lagataki said.

Participants at the workshop were members of the MRV Consultant represented by the University of Hamburg, the REDD+ steering committee members, representatives of NGOs and government agencies.