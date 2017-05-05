Council sounds safety worries

/ Front page / News

THE Suva City Council has raised safety concerns about wheelbarrow boys running beside buses as they arrive at the Suva Bus Stand.

The SCC says its attendants and security officers are working to stop this potentially life-threatening behaviour

"The council has allocated designated areas from which the WB (wheelbarrow) operators are supposed to operate from. The council has weekly meetings with police and WB operators." it said in a statement.

The council said there were 100 operators registered with SCC and it was very competitive, which was why the wheelbarrow operators resorted to such acts.