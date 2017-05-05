Rights, empowerment top workshop agenda

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Isimeli Tukana (National adviser for non-communicable diseases) of the Ministry of Health speaks to participants of Save the Children Fiji workshop at St Joseph's Secondary School in Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

ABOUT 50 children are attending a Child Rights and Leadership Workshop organised by Save the Children (SC) Fiji in Suva.

The workshop, which involves members of SC Fiji's child-led initiative, Kids Link Fiji (KLF), Fiji Scouts Association, Girl Guides and the Fiji Women's Rights Program Girls Program, is focusing on creating awareness raising, empowerment and enhancing children's leadership skills.

SC Fiji's chief executive officer Iris Low McKenzie said the workshop provided a platform for children to voice their concerns and issues affecting them.

"Kids Link Fiji members highlighted some issues they wanted more information on, for example, climate change, child rights, the services provided by the Department of Social Welfare," she said.

"This workshop is about providing children with this information for their own awareness raising and provides them with leadership skills so that they can change agents within their schools and communities."

The workshop will conclude today.