Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rights, empowerment top workshop agenda

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 05, 2017

ABOUT 50 children are attending a Child Rights and Leadership Workshop organised by Save the Children (SC) Fiji in Suva.

The workshop, which involves members of SC Fiji's child-led initiative, Kids Link Fiji (KLF), Fiji Scouts Association, Girl Guides and the Fiji Women's Rights Program Girls Program, is focusing on creating awareness raising, empowerment and enhancing children's leadership skills.

SC Fiji's chief executive officer Iris Low McKenzie said the workshop provided a platform for children to voice their concerns and issues affecting them.

"Kids Link Fiji members highlighted some issues they wanted more information on, for example, climate change, child rights, the services provided by the Department of Social Welfare," she said.

"This workshop is about providing children with this information for their own awareness raising and provides them with leadership skills so that they can change agents within their schools and communities."

The workshop will conclude today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)