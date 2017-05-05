Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

PWD six guilty of corruption

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 05, 2017

SIX former employees of the then Public Works Department (PWD) will be sentenced next Wednesday after they were found guilty of corruption-related offences by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Ana Laqere, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Lagai, Vasiti Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe yesterday. The six, in abuse of their office, caused a loss to PWD of a sum of $362,944.37 in 2010.

Laqere was yesterday found guilty of one count of abuse of office and 35 counts of causing a loss while Vunisea was found guilty of one count of abuse of office and 34 counts of causing a loss.

Halafi was found guilty of one count of abuse of office, 13 counts of causing a loss and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Justice Rajasinghe found Lagai guilty of one count of abuse of office and one count of causing a loss while Tuitavuki was also found guilty of one count of abuse of office and five counts of causing a loss.

Taviraki was found guilty of one count of abuse of office and two counts of causing a loss.

The defence and prosecution have been given until next week Monday to file written sentencing submissions before Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his sentence on Wednesday.

Bail has been extended for all accused persons except for Halafi. Prosecution had objected to her bail hence she was remanded.








