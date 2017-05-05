Call for retirement fund

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE farmers in Ba called for Government to consider a compulsory retirement program under the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Former parliamentarian and Koronubu grower Gyan Singh put forward the suggestion to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs during consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill in Ba yesterday.

"Governments have come and gone, but no one has thought of the welfare of farmers," he said.

"We thank the Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty for trying to get FNPF and thank the Government for allowing farmers to become voluntary members."