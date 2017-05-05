Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bill section out

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, May 05, 2017

ANOTHER section of the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill has been struck out.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden informed farmers attending consultation on the Bill in Ba yesterday that the section titled Registration of Growers had been removed.

"The permanent secretary of Sugar has informed me that the Registration of Growers will remain with the Sugar Industry Tribunal. Under the proposed Bill it was to move to the Fiji Sugar Corporation but he has said that it now remains as it is," she said.

Mrs Eden again emphasised the importance of the Reform Bill consultation process which had also led to the removal of Section 7, titled Restrictions on Industrial Action.

"These changes came about after hearing from you, so this goes to show that we are listening to you."

She added that also under consideration was the removal of the Commissioners Northern and Western from the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.

Standing committee member Viliame Gavoka said the extensive coverage of the Reform Bill consultations in the media had also played a significant role in highlighting farmers' views on certain parts of the proposed legislation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)