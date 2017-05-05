Bill section out

/ Front page / News

ANOTHER section of the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill has been struck out.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden informed farmers attending consultation on the Bill in Ba yesterday that the section titled Registration of Growers had been removed.

"The permanent secretary of Sugar has informed me that the Registration of Growers will remain with the Sugar Industry Tribunal. Under the proposed Bill it was to move to the Fiji Sugar Corporation but he has said that it now remains as it is," she said.

Mrs Eden again emphasised the importance of the Reform Bill consultation process which had also led to the removal of Section 7, titled Restrictions on Industrial Action.

"These changes came about after hearing from you, so this goes to show that we are listening to you."

She added that also under consideration was the removal of the Commissioners Northern and Western from the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.

Standing committee member Viliame Gavoka said the extensive coverage of the Reform Bill consultations in the media had also played a significant role in highlighting farmers' views on certain parts of the proposed legislation.