/ Front page / News

TODAY marks a historical event for descendants of indentured labourers across the country as they will be bestowed an iTaukei identity or icavuti at a scheduled vakatoka yaca ceremony to be held this morning.

The event will be held at the Ratu Sauvoli School in Nabudrau in the district of Noco in Rewa. A plaque has been erected to mark the auspicious event.

Turaga na tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu said the vakatoka yaca ceremony meant descendants of indentured labourers now had a sense of iTaukei identity.

"Giving of an identity or icavuti to the newest member of the Noco and Rewa family is essential in sustaining the narrative of the roots, the foundation and sacred protection of this relationship for current and future generations," Ratu Isoa said.

"We believe this has sustained our nondiscriminatory linkages as iTaukei, binding us as one people, providing the basis of peaceful relationships and we are extending the same privileges to our new family members."

Last year, the province of Rewa during the Rewa Day celebrations had officially adopted the descendants of indentured labourers by accepting their gifts presented to Rewa's paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa during the celebrations.

Today's event is yet another milestone achievement of bridging the race gap by bestowing them with an iTaukei identity.

Ro Teimumu will be unveiling the plaque.