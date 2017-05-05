Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sense of iTaukei identity

Mere Naleba
Friday, May 05, 2017

TODAY marks a historical event for descendants of indentured labourers across the country as they will be bestowed an iTaukei identity or icavuti at a scheduled vakatoka yaca ceremony to be held this morning.

The event will be held at the Ratu Sauvoli School in Nabudrau in the district of Noco in Rewa. A plaque has been erected to mark the auspicious event.

Turaga na tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu said the vakatoka yaca ceremony meant descendants of indentured labourers now had a sense of iTaukei identity.

"Giving of an identity or icavuti to the newest member of the Noco and Rewa family is essential in sustaining the narrative of the roots, the foundation and sacred protection of this relationship for current and future generations," Ratu Isoa said.

"We believe this has sustained our nondiscriminatory linkages as iTaukei, binding us as one people, providing the basis of peaceful relationships and we are extending the same privileges to our new family members."

Last year, the province of Rewa during the Rewa Day celebrations had officially adopted the descendants of indentured labourers by accepting their gifts presented to Rewa's paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa during the celebrations.

Today's event is yet another milestone achievement of bridging the race gap by bestowing them with an iTaukei identity.

Ro Teimumu will be unveiling the plaque.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)