40 to benefit from heart surgeries

+ Enlarge this image Dr Susan Wright and Sera Rayasidamu, a cardiac sonographer at the CWM Hospital, check a patient yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

ABOUT 40 patients will undergo heart valve surgeries next month with Open Heart International doctors.

This was revealed by Dr Susan Wright, who is part of a six-member team from Sydney, Australia, screening patients at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday.

Dr Wright said they screened patients referred to them by local doctors in the country.

"We have screened nearly 80 patients so far. We screen patients looking for heart valve problems in them. In Fiji, there are mostly rheumatic heart valve problems in patients. We have two sets of teams. One screens children and the other screens adults," she said.

Dr Wright said the team selected patients who would benefit fully from the heart valve surgery.

"Once we get all our screenings done here then we will go back to Australia and present our findings to our surgical team. Then a decision would be made on which patients would be offered this treatment," Dr Wright said.

According to Dr Wright, heart valve problems are caused when children and adults have recurrent sore throats which were not treated with proper antibiotics.

A 30-member surgical team from Open Heart International will be in the country next month to conduct operations on patients.