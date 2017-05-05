Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

40 to benefit from heart surgeries

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 05, 2017

ABOUT 40 patients will undergo heart valve surgeries next month with Open Heart International doctors.

This was revealed by Dr Susan Wright, who is part of a six-member team from Sydney, Australia, screening patients at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday.

Dr Wright said they screened patients referred to them by local doctors in the country.

"We have screened nearly 80 patients so far. We screen patients looking for heart valve problems in them. In Fiji, there are mostly rheumatic heart valve problems in patients. We have two sets of teams. One screens children and the other screens adults," she said.

Dr Wright said the team selected patients who would benefit fully from the heart valve surgery.

"Once we get all our screenings done here then we will go back to Australia and present our findings to our surgical team. Then a decision would be made on which patients would be offered this treatment," Dr Wright said.

According to Dr Wright, heart valve problems are caused when children and adults have recurrent sore throats which were not treated with proper antibiotics.

A 30-member surgical team from Open Heart International will be in the country next month to conduct operations on patients.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)