Chaudhry slams police posts closure

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 05, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force must be given the requisite resources to do its job efficiently and effectively, says Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

He made this comment after claims of the closure of nine police posts around the country.

The party claimed three posts were closed in Suva, two in Lautoka and one each at Vuda, Nausori, Cakaudrove and Beqa.

Mr Chaudhry said the move to shut down these police posts had been alarming because there had been an upsurge in home invasions, burglaries and other forms of violent crimes.

"Fiji Labour Party calls on the Government to reinstate all community police posts which were recently shut down. The people have a right to be protected from criminal elements," Mr Chaudhry said.

"People don't feel safe in their homes. In many places in Suva streetslights don't work and police patrols are a thing of the past.

"The Suva Point Police post was shut down yesterday as officers manning it were told to pack up and leave.

"The shocking manner in which the post was vacated has caused consternation among the residents of Suva Point which has experienced a spate of robberies and attempted break-ins in recent weeks," he said.

When contacted for a comment last night, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said he did not comment on political statements.

"I don't respond to political comments. Thank you," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.








