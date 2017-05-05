Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka is confident the party will win the upcoming general election.

He said judging from the response the party is receiving from Fijians "on the ground", the party was doing remarkably well.

Mr Rabuka also commented on the leak of the party's list of possible candidates for the 2018 poll, saying it is not the SODELPA list.

He said the publication of the possible candidates list was an opportunity for SODELPA to review its document handling procedures, adding the process had been completed.

"SODELPA continues its community awareness visits and programs and is confident of winning the 2018 election from the response on the ground."

In an earlier interview with this newspaper, Mr Rabuka said the candidate selection process was very much confidential.

The party's management has endorsed only four members who are Mr Rabuka, vice-presidents Ro Kini Kiliraki, Anare Jale and Viliame Gavoka.

He had said all other sitting members of Opposition's applications have been confirmed.

Mr Rabuka had said the SODELPA candidate list was much longer than the 110 names that were leaked and the leak of the possible candidates list was a mischievous attempt to sow dissension within the party.