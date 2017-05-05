Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

100pc solar plan

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, May 05, 2017

SIX Senses Fiji has the largest offshore solar and tesla battery system in the South Pacific.

Malolo Island's newest property, scheduled to open later this year, has set its sights on being one of the few tourism properties to be 100 per cent solar powered.

Six Senses Fiji general manager Jason Kruse said the resort's eco-friendly theme complemented the hotel chain's focus on sustainability and wellness.

"Six Senses as a brand is looking for new and exciting places or destinations where we can find a great spot for guests to reconnect with themselves, with others and with their environment and what better place than Fiji," he said.

"You have beautiful smiling people and beautiful sceneries.

"Six Senses as a brand that is really going forward.

"We're opening 12 new resorts all over the world in some very high profile destinations like New York, Turkey, Barley, Cambodia, Bhutan (a Himalayan Kingdom) and obviously Fiji.

"We have a sweet spot in the (tourism) market and that is sustainability about wellness and doing out of the ordinary experiences.

"In every decision we make we talk about sustainability. We have the largest offshore solar and tesla battery system in the South Pacific region.

"The goal is to get 100 per cent solar powered.

"That means we have to be very low energy for our resort and from a sourcing perspective we have to source as much Fijian products as possible, including fresh produce and also try to look at places where we can develop local talent.

Six Senses Fiji featured for the first time at the 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo.

