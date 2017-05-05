$50m to spruce up resort

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa general manager Francis Lee during the Fijian Tourism Expo at Sheraton Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SHANGRI-LA's Fijian Resort and Spa on Yanuca Island in Sigatoka is investing $50 million in renovation works that will revitalise the iconic property's facilities.

Recently-appointed general manager Francis Lee said the resort's main focus was in upgrading its rooms.

"We are upgrading our rooms in our five lagoon blocks and we are expecting to finish two blocks by the end of June," he said.

"We have blocks three, four and five that will be completed by the end of October.

"While we are doing that we are finishing our Food and Beverage outlets. That is also very important.

"Other areas like the pool we want to renovate and add more activities for the kids.

"We will add in a lot of activities for teenagers."

He said the new-look resort would exceed expectations for old and new guests.

"They will expect a whole new contemporary look in our rooms. The layout is the same, but we are rebuilding what's inside the blocks and it will be a huge turnaround.

"Everything is new from beds, consoles, furniture and even TV sets. It doesn't look old anymore, it doesn't look tired. It's not just a touch up. It's a whole new look for the resort with a lot of new additions to our activities section that will offer more to a wider group of people."

The resort received the AON Excellence in Tourism Awards, Sustainability Award, 2014 and the Holidays with Kids Readers Choice Awards Best Resort for Families Fiji, 2013.