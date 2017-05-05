Chinese market 'booming'

/ Front page / News

A CHINESE travel agent who brought in 800 upmarket travellers on a chartered flight to Fiji last year believes the country's tourist sector has a lot more to offer.

Haiyan Hotel product manager Sylvia Song from Luohu Dis, Shenzhen, China, said with properties such as the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay and Kokomo Island Fiji opening recently, Chinese clients had more destinations to choose from.

"So far we've been bringing in very upmarket clients on chartered flights with Rosie Holidays but this time around we want something more, for our family markets," she said.