Dryers to increase production

/ Front page / News

TWO new electric rice dryers, purchased by Fiji Rice Ltd (FRL) at a cost of $60,000 arrived in the country last week and are expected to increase rice production at its mill in Dreketi, Macuata.

The company's manager, Ashrit Pratap, said the new electric dryers would replace the kerosene-operated dryers in the old mill.

"One dryer has a capacity of producing two tonnes of rice an hour and they are more efficient when compared with the old driers being used in our current mill," he said.

"The construction of the new building to house the new mill is also progressing at Dreketi as we speak.

"Construction works is expected to finish by June when the mill parts would be fitted in the new mill."

Mr Pratap said the mill was hazard analysis and critical control point compliant which meant rice produced from the plant was up to world standards.

"We have improved the new mill greatly and also taken big investments to improve the situation of the mill so as to improve our productivity levels," he said.

"This will greatly benefit us in competing in a greatly commercialised rice market and most importantly to meet the demand of our local people.

"We have been going around talking to cane- farmers who want to cultivate rice to help them earn that extra dollar."

Meanwhile speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the $0.5 million mill in Dreketi, Macuata, the company's board chairman, Raj Sharma, said the new mill would have the capacity to produce 10 tonnes of rice per day.