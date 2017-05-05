Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Design and repair package for bridges to be tendered, says FRA

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, May 05, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is putting together a design and repair package for critical components of the Vesidrua Bridge and Nakasava Bridge in Savusavu.

This was confirmed by FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson during consultations held at the Civic Centre in Labasa yesterday.

Mr Hutchinson said the design and repair package would be tendered during the financial year.

"The two bridges are located on the main highway leading to Labasa and Savusavu and there are no alternative routes," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the two bridges were critical in terms of linking Labasa and Savusavu to Nabouwalu and Savusavu jetty.

"FRA is putting together a design and repair package to repair critical components of the bridges and improve level of safety services," he said.

"The design and repair package are expected to be tendered out this financial year."

Mr Hutchinson said the two bridges would be fully operational by the end of the year.

"We will need more time and money to get this done and both the bridges will be fully repaired and operational by end of the calendar year."








