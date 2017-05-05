Unpolished brown rice popular on local market

/ Front page / News

FIJI Rice Ltd's unpolished brown rice brand launched in 2015 has been getting recognition on the local market raking in $70,000 to $84,000 in sales.

Company manager Ashrit Pratap said the increase in sales was experienced with customers on Viti Levu.

Mr Pratap said the company was in the process of setting up distribution centres along the Suva-Nausori corridor on Viti Levu.

"On a monthly basis we manage to sell off 50 to 60 tonnes of unpolished brown rice which is sold at $1400 per tonne," he said.

"The brand of rice has been gaining attention in the local market lately mostly among customers on Viti Levu.

"We think that it has to do with the health and nutritional values that the brand of rice has and has been attracting customers who are conscious about their health and following strict dietary schedules."

Mr Pratap said they had also sent a portion of their rice to Vanuatu for relief supplies after Topical Cyclone Pam ravaged the nation in 2015.

"We have been getting a lot of feedback from our customers in Vanuatu who really liked the rice," he said.

"However as per the wishes of the Government we are trying to first meet the local market demand before we make a move for the regional and international markets.

"Rice imports in Fiji amounts to around $40 million annually which is equivalent to 50,000 tonnes of rice."

