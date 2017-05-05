Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Friday, May 05, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Two men travelled to a luxury island resort and were thrilled at the chance to work in an exotic location.

The pair were in good spirits as they departed Suva and throughout their time on the island resort were constantly posting updates for their social media followers.

After a day and night at the resort, they were ready to return to the mainland, but because of inclement weather were unable to be ferried across.

The pair watched intently as weather reports from the region reported that a cyclone had developed.

Their joy at being in an exotic location turned to nervousness as they wondered how long they would be stranded on the island, much to the joy of their jealous colleagues.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. State Whip clarifies Bill 28
  2. Former PM confident of positive 2018 election outcome
  3. Best for the last
  4. Chaudhry slams police posts closure
  5. Sugar saga
  6. Loami stands tall
  7. Currency smuggling
  8. $140m investment
  9. Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
  10. Four new faces in 7s

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  3. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  5. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  6. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  7. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  9. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)