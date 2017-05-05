FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Two men travelled to a luxury island resort and were thrilled at the chance to work in an exotic location.

The pair were in good spirits as they departed Suva and throughout their time on the island resort were constantly posting updates for their social media followers.

After a day and night at the resort, they were ready to return to the mainland, but because of inclement weather were unable to be ferried across.

The pair watched intently as weather reports from the region reported that a cyclone had developed.

Their joy at being in an exotic location turned to nervousness as they wondered how long they would be stranded on the island, much to the joy of their jealous colleagues.