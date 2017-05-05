Loami stands tall

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji contestant Loami Vuibau. Picture: Supplied

WHEN thirteen of this year's Miss World Fiji finalists were introduced, she stood out because she was the tallest but one of the first things one will notice about Adi Loami Naulunivesi Vuibau is her quiet character.

Originally from Maumi, Bau Tikina in Tailevu, Loami is better known as a Nadi girl having grown up and done her schooling in the Jet Set Town before moving to Suva to study.

A graduate of the University of the South Pacific from where she attained a Bachelor of Commerce in Public Administration and Human Resource Management and Employment Relations, Loami is happy to describe herself as an introvert.

But upon meeting her, you get a sense that the exotic beauty has found the right platform to change her shy demeanour.

"I hope to gain more confidence and also get to know the other 13 finalist more. I am an introvert and shy person and I aspire to be like Ana Tuiketei and Merewalesi Nailatikau.

"Their confidence and how they carry themselves in public is what I hope to be," she said.

Standing at 5ft 11 inches, she stands out in the crowd of 15 finalists who will compete on June 10 for the chance to represent Fiji in China at the Miss World finals later this year.

Having gone to a Muslim run high school and a Catholic high school before that, Loami's friends are quite ethnically diverse and she said this was something that influenced her a lot.

"Some of the things I find most fascinating about Fiji is our culture, the fact that it is our own and which makes us unique and different from others.

"And also how multicultural our country is that we are able to co-exist with other people from different backgrounds," Loami said.

Loami hopes to use some of the attention that comes with being in the competition to discuss an issue she is concerned about and one she has some experience with in her daily work life.

Loami is an assistant human resource officer at the China Railway First Group — Water Project, a construction which has mostly male employees.

"Miss World Fiji gives you the platform to voice out awareness on issues close to your heart which could be affecting the people around you.

"I believe one of the most challenging issues that we young women face is that we have to continuously prove ourselves, in terms of our skills and how capable we are to perform a specific task either at work, school or to prove to society that we are more than what we wear," Loami said.

"This is important to me because I believe in equality. I believe we should not be judged by our appearance, gender or what we wear."