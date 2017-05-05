Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Currency smuggling

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 05, 2017

THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority has raised concerns on the continuous attempts by travellers to move large sums of money across Fiji without declaring it.

This after 11 Asian nationals disembarking from different flights were last week arrested for attempting to import more than $134,600 into the country without declaring it. Customs officers became suspicious about the passengers and selected them for further inspection.

"Over the past few months we have noted a drastic increase in currency smuggling cases and it is really a concern for us," said FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das in a statement.

"All those travelling in and out of the country are once again reminded to declare the correct amount of currency they are carrying to avoid fines, seizure and prosecution.

"The need to report currency is a common requirement internationally and there is no excuse for non-compliance".

He added Customs officers at the airport were working hard to ensure illicit activities as such were curbed.

"These seizures should be a deterrent to those engaged in such activity."

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said ignorance of the law would not be accepted.

"The appropriate awareness and advisories have been issued which is why ignorance of the law is not an acceptable excuse and members of the public must be mindful of their actions to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law," he said.

The 11 Asian nationals have been charged and produced in court.








