State Whip clarifies Bill 28

MEMBERS of the public are free to criticise members of Parliament however if it is defamatory they can sue, says Government Whip and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Ashneel Sudhakar.

He made this comment after concerns were raised against the enactment of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill No.28 of 2016, currently before his committee.

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.

"The problem is I think there is a misconception," Mr Sudhakar said.

"If you read that section of the Bill, Clause 24, nowhere does it mention that you cannot criticise a member of Parliament or a minister, it does not say that.

"You can criticise the minister, the government or anything.

"You can criticise your MP however you want but if it's defamation they'll sue you anyway under the law on defamation.

"It just says that you cannot defame or demean the sanctity of Parliament, that is, the institution of Parliament and the Speaker and a committee."

He said it was the institution that the Bill protected.

"From my reading, it doesn't say anywhere that you can't criticise your MP. I think there is a misconception and an obvious political slant to this."

When questioned by this newspaper on why people should not be allowed to criticise Parliament and the committees, Mr Sudhakar said that was what the Bill interpreted.