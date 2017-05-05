Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 05, 2017

SIXTEEN primary school teachers, under the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme will depart the country next week to take up teaching positions in Tuvalu.

The teachers were handed their air tickets by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate, in Suva yesterday.

Mr Usamate thanked the teachers for volunteering under the scheme and challenged them to make good use of their skills and knowledge during their two-year stay in Tuvalu.

"It's a great gift you are giving. The gift of your time and skill to a country like Tuvalu. We have got good resources in Fiji and I want to thank and congratulate all of you who have volunteered," Mr Usamate said.

"You will be providing your varied skills and knowledge to students in their education system. You will also be able to develop the teachers over there.

"You will be role models and counsellors to them.

"I believe you will be our ambassadors in Tuvalu not only in educational needs but culturally and in communities over there in Tuvalu."

For 70-year-old Apakuki Divi, getting selected for the second time was a moment to cherish.

Mr Divi said he had been teaching for the past 35 years and he was grateful for the opportunity given to him again.

"This is my second trip to Tuvalu. When I first went there, the education standard was bit low but since this scheme, there are changes seen in their system, which is slowly rising," Mr Divi said.

The scheme between the two countries started in 2014 with only 10 retired teachers.








