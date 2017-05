/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Paula Dranisinukula, Vatemo Ravouvou and Fiji 7s captain Osea Kolinisau during a training session at the Uprising Beach Resort grounds in Pacific Harbour yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has selected the best for the final two tournaments of the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris and London.

Baber named his team yesterday which included four new players in Josua Vakurinabuli, Samu Bale, Paula Dranisinukula and Glen Cakautini.

The team leaves for Paris today.