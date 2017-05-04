Grace Road moves to Lautoka

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:08PM AFTER opening its first shop in MidCity in October, 2016, Grace Road Group has opened its fourth outlet, the �Sunny Pizza�, at TappooCity Lautoka today.

Sunny Pizza has collectively named its pizzas as Medium Sunny, Large Sunny and Family Sunny to remain consistent with its concept and includes a variety of flavours.

With a 74-seat capacity Sunny Pizza has created an environment for the couples, friends and family to enjoy together and it�s also perfect for any party, gathering or reception.



Grace Road Group strives to bring taste, health and happiness to all customers by using its motto as the foundation for all its work: the brightest, cleanest, kindest and the most honest eternal group that brings happiness to the world and makes you want to come back.

