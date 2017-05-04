Movie makers motivated to come

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:56PM THERE are incentives which make movie makers from India take the trip to Fiji, despite the distance.

The Mumbai-based travel Wingspan Group said the incentives had created attention on Fiji.

TWe started looking at Fiji about five years ago when Tourism Fiji and Film Fiji came to India and announced their incentive which was really attractive to the Indian market," Group director Tasneem Udaipurwala said.

"It was really practical and immediately there were film shoots here in Fiji and we were very happy about that."

Ms Udaipurwala is part of a large Indian contingent present at the Fiji Tourism Expo taking place this week on Denarau Island.