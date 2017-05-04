Movie makers motivated to come

Update: 8:56PM THERE are incentives which make movie makers from India take the trip to Fiji, despite the distance.
The Mumbai-based travel Wingspan
Group said the incentives had created attention on Fiji.
TWe started looking at Fiji
about five years ago when Tourism Fiji and Film Fiji came to India and
announced their incentive which was really attractive to the Indian market," Group
director Tasneem Udaipurwala said.
"It was really practical and
immediately there were film shoots here in Fiji and we were very happy about
that."
Ms Udaipurwala is part of a large Indian
contingent present at the Fiji Tourism Expo taking place this week on Denarau
Island.