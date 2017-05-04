Make environment conducive to free speech

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:55PM GOVERNMENT must create an environment conducive for political debates in the lead up to the 2018 General elections.

In a statement to all media today, the Non Government Organizations Coalition on Human Rights expressed its concerns about the Fiji Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016.

Paying special attention to clause 24 of the Bill which it says �severely restricts criticism of the parliament� is also a direct violation of Freedom of Speech and Expression.

As the country heads to the polls in 20187, a democratic space where the public can debate and express support or criticism of the government without fear, must be made available, the NGOs said.

"All political parties are again preparing for the 2018 General Elections on the basis of the 2013 Constitution. Any attempts by the government to enact legislations to regulate or limit freedom of speech or publications critical of government�s performance during political campaigns, or at any other times, will weaken human rights protection in Fiji and is deemed unconstitutional.�

The 2013 Constitution which governs our nation is founded on the principles of democratic governance which includes freedom of speech, expression and publication.

�However, every Fijian is hereby reminded that the 2013 Constitution does not protect those who exercise their rights of free speech or expression or publications for war propaganda, incite violence, advocate hatred or incite to cause harm to individuals.�

Human rights NGOs believe criticism of service delivery and performance do not threaten national security, public safety, public order or public morality.

�This however enables people�s right to hold government accountable for its performance and would assist the citizens of Fiji to make informed decisions about their choice of Government.�