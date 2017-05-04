Make environment conducive to free speech

Update: 8:55PM GOVERNMENT must create an environment conducive for political debates in the lead up to the 2018 General elections.
In a statement to all media today, the Non Government Organizations
Coalition on Human Rights expressed its concerns about the Fiji Parliamentary Powers
and Privileges Bill 2016.
Paying special attention to clause 24 of the Bill which it
says �severely restricts criticism of the parliament� is also a
direct violation of Freedom of Speech and Expression.
As the country heads to the polls in 20187, a democratic
space where the public can debate and express support or criticism of the
government without fear, must be made available, the NGOs said.
"All political parties are again preparing for the 2018
General Elections on the basis of the 2013 Constitution. Any attempts by the
government to enact legislations to regulate or limit freedom of speech or
publications critical of government�s performance during political campaigns,
or at any other times, will weaken human rights protection in Fiji and is
deemed unconstitutional.�
The 2013 Constitution which governs our nation is founded on
the principles of democratic governance which includes freedom of speech,
expression and publication.
�However, every Fijian is hereby reminded that the 2013
Constitution does not protect those who exercise their rights of free speech or
expression or publications for war propaganda, incite violence, advocate hatred
or incite to cause harm to individuals.�
Human rights NGOs believe criticism of service delivery and
performance do not threaten national security, public safety, public order or
public morality.
�This however enables people�s right to hold government
accountable for its performance and would assist the citizens of Fiji to make
informed decisions about their choice of Government.�