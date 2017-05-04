Fiji Time: 2:08 AM on Friday 5 May

Wasile gets another nomination

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 8:42PM COMPOSER George Wasile is one of three nominees for this year's Best Hip Hop Song at the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards for the song 'Run It Up' by Wilo featuring Tropic Thunder.

This is the first time for the two artists combined effort has won a nomination so they were and they see it as praise for their hard work.

"The song is fun and when people hear it, they'd just want to stand up and start dancing," Wasile said.

"The FPRA music award is an essential platform to provide local artists with a spotlight to showcase their different genres and capabilities as it also encourages other artists to get recognised."








