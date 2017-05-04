Thirty growers make Bill submission

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prominent Ba grower Khalid Ali makes a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs at Veisaru Sanatan Dharm Primary School. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 8:19PM ABOUT 30 sugarcane growers participated in consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill in Ba this morning.

Growers remain unanimously united in the view that Government intervention in industry affairs as proposed in the Bills would not be in the best interest of the industry.

They remain vehemently opposed to the proposal that the Sugar Industry Tribunal be moved under the umbrella of the Sugar Ministry and expressed strong opposition to the present makeup of the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.