Fiji Time: 2:07 AM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Thirty growers make Bill submission

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 8:19PM ABOUT 30 sugarcane growers participated in consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill in Ba this morning.

Growers remain unanimously united in the view that Government intervention in industry affairs as proposed in the Bills would not be in the best interest of the industry.
They remain vehemently opposed to the proposal that the Sugar Industry Tribunal be moved under the umbrella of the Sugar Ministry and expressed strong opposition to the present makeup of the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Dispute over title
  4. Committee refutes claim
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. Ministry claims loss of $137k
  7. Double honours
  8. Eyes on Bati
  9. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  10. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)