Kulukulu family dealt cruel double

MARGARET WISE
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 8:17PM A SIGATOKA family still searching for two family members who were �lost� at sea three weeks ago has suffered another cruel blow.

Yesterday the Knowles family of Kulukulu, Sigatoka, lost former Navua and Nadroga soccer rep Joseph, 58.
Joseph is the older brother of John Colin Knowles, 43, who was reported missing on April 16, after he and his 11-year-old son failed to return from a fishing trip.
Caroline Naduva, a sister of the two men, said a funeral and memorial service would be held tomorrow in Sigatoka.
�Joe was sick but I think the issue of Colin being missing really took its toll on him,� she said.
�With Joe�s death we have now decided to end the search for Colin and Ilisoni and hold services for all of them tomorrow. The church service at the village will begin at 9am.�








