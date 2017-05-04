Four newbies for final 7s leg

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:31PM FOUR new players Josua Vakurinabuli, Samu Bale, Paula Dranisinukula and Glen Cakautini have been given the nod by Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber for final HSBC leg.

The newly chosen quartet will be featuring for the Fiji 7s team in the upcoming HSBC Paris (May 13-14) and London (May 20-21) tournaments.

Of the four Dranisinukula have been chose in previous squads but have not had the opportunity to play.

According to Baber the new boys have been able to fit in very well and were adjusted well in to their new environment.

He said the four players were chosen while going through the processes in training.

"We have looked very hard on how the players behaved in training and on their technical and tactical abilities. And mentally how they handled themselves during training sessions," Baber said.

He said there is a lot of excitement for the members of the squads heading in to the final two HSBC tournaments.