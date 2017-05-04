Fiji Time: 2:08 AM on Friday 5 May

Use water wisely, Nasinu residents

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:30PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nasinu are advised to use water wisely as there will be water disruptions until 4pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) states that the interruption in supply is a result of repair works on a burst main Kings Rd, Laqere.

The areas affected Nasinu, Laqere, Pilling, Joyce, Godfrey, Lagakali, Rosi, Cliftom and Jale.

WAF customers residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises and water supply is expected to be restored at 5pm today.








