PWD six convicted

Update: 7:27PM THE six accused persons charged for abuse of office causing a loss to the Public Works Department (PWD) of a sum of $362,944.37 in 2010 have been convicted by the High Court in Suva this morning.

Laqere was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and 35 counts of causing a loss while Vunisea was guilty on one count of abuse of office and 34 counts of causing a loss

Third accused Halafi was found guilty on one count of abuse of office, 13 counts of causing a loss and one count of obtaining a financial advantage

Lagai was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and nine counts of causing a loss and Tuitavuki was guilty on one count of abuse of office and five counts of causing a loss

Taviraki was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and two counts of causing a loss.

Justice Thusara Rajasinghe will deliver his sentence on May 10, 2017.

Bail has been extended to all the convicted persons except for Halafi, as the prosecution had objected to bail and she has been remanded till sentencing.