Authorities join to fix road condition

Update: 7:22PM THE Fiji Roads Authority is working closely with the Land Transport Authority to solve the issues of overloading that leads to poor road condition.

This was confirmed by FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson during their consultation at the Civic Auditorium Centre in Labasa this morning.

"Overloading is one of the main reasons that roads get bad and this is one of the main challenges that we are facing right now which is why we are working closely with LTA to solve all this problems from arising," he said.

The consultation included stakeholders who are also present to discuss road issues relating to their departments and finding ways of how to solve those problems.