Fiji Time: 2:08 AM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Katonibau out of next leg

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:19PM MILITARY man and Fiji 7s General Isake Katonibau will not be featuring for Fiji in the final leg of HSBC World Sevens series.

This was confirmed by the Vodafone Fiji 7s team head coach Gareth Baber during an interview earlier today.

Katonibau was renown in the world sevens arena for his prowess and leadership skills which evidently radiated to his team-mates whenever he was on the field.

This was evident during his stint with the Fiji 7s team during their successful 2015 and 2016 HSBC World sevens campaign under the tutelage of former coach Ben Ryan.

He was also very influential in Fiji�s latest success in Hong Kong.

Baber said, Katonibau was not included because he had some work that he had to do in the army (Republic of Fiji Military Forces).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Dispute over title
  4. Committee refutes claim
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. Ministry claims loss of $137k
  7. Double honours
  8. Eyes on Bati
  9. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  10. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)