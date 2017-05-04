Katonibau out of next leg

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:19PM MILITARY man and Fiji 7s General Isake Katonibau will not be featuring for Fiji in the final leg of HSBC World Sevens series.

This was confirmed by the Vodafone Fiji 7s team head coach Gareth Baber during an interview earlier today.

Katonibau was renown in the world sevens arena for his prowess and leadership skills which evidently radiated to his team-mates whenever he was on the field.

This was evident during his stint with the Fiji 7s team during their successful 2015 and 2016 HSBC World sevens campaign under the tutelage of former coach Ben Ryan.

He was also very influential in Fiji�s latest success in Hong Kong.

Baber said, Katonibau was not included because he had some work that he had to do in the army (Republic of Fiji Military Forces).