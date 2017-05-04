Eleven arrested at Nadi

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:17PM ELEVEN Asian nationals were arrested at the Nadi International Airport last week for attempting to import more than $134,600 into the country without failing to declare it.

The Asian nationals had disembarked from various flights.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said their Customs officers had become suspicious about the passengers and were selected for further attention.

He said the undeclared cash were found upon further inspection.

All currency in excess of FJD$10,000 is required to be declared to Customs on arrival or departure from Fiji under the FTR (Financial Transaction Reporting) Act.

"Over the past few months, we have noted a drastic increase in currency smuggling cases and it is really a concern for us," Mr Das said in a statement issued this afternoon.

"All those travelling in and out of the country are once again reminded to declare the correct amount of currency they are carrying to avoid fines, seizure and prosecution," he added.