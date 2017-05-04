Fiji Time: 2:07 AM on Friday 5 May

Crime decreases in Rewa

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:14PM MEMBERS of the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting heard of how criminal activities in the villages of Rewa have decreased when compared to last year�s statistics.

Police statistics revealed during the Provincial Council meeting which is currently being held in Nabudrau, Noco in Rewa stated for last year a major crime that was rife in the Province was assault, with Police recording 20 cases for the whole year.

Now into the fifth month of the year, Police have only received one assault case.

Theft and burglary came in second with 15 cases recorded and just into the fifth month of the year, Police have recorded eight cases so far.

Members of the meeting were advised to educate their youths to be law abiding citizens.








