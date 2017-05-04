Travellers break currency laws

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:14PM TRAVELLERS continue to breach the border currency reporting laws and attempt to move large amounts of currency across Fiji�s border without declaring it.

This has been a concern for the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) despite numerous advisories, seizure of currency, arrest and prosecution.

This was revealed in a joint statement this afternoon by FRCA and the Fiji Police Force.

The statement highlighted that last week eleven Asian nationals disembarking from various flights were arrested at Nadi International Airport for attempting to import more than FJD $134,600 in total, into the country without declaring it.

FRCA Chief Executive Officer Visvanath Das said over the past few months we have noted a drastic increase in currency smuggling cases and it is really a concern for us.

�All those travelling in and out of the country are once again reminded to declare the correct amount of currency they are carrying to avoid fines, seizure and prosecution,� Mr Das said.

�The need to report currency is a common requirement internationally and there is no excuse for non-compliance�.

All those arrested were later charged and produced in court by Police.

�The successful collaboration between FRCA and the Fiji Police is indicative of our commitment to protecting our borders�.

Meanwhile Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said �The appropriate awareness and advisories have been issued which is why ignorance of the law is not an acceptable excuse and members of the public must be mindful of their actions to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law�.