Fiji Time: 2:08 AM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Development is a process

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:12PM DEVELOPMENT of players along with working the right combination takes time and patience.

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber made this statement during an interview at the Uprising Resort, Pacific Harbour earlier today.

"Every time we go to a tournament people want to see something different. We played some great rugby, notably in semi-finals and finals at Hong Kong."

He said that was the result of the mixture of experienced players and young players and he would continue developing those combinations.

Baber then added that they have developed a training system that would enable the young players to be developed quickly in the best proper high pressure environments of the game.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Dispute over title
  4. Committee refutes claim
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. Ministry claims loss of $137k
  7. Double honours
  8. Eyes on Bati
  9. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  10. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)