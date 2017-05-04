Development is a process

Update: 7:12PM DEVELOPMENT of players along with working the right combination takes time and patience.
Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber
made this statement during an interview at the Uprising Resort, Pacific Harbour
earlier today.
"Every time we go to a tournament
people want to see something different. We played some great rugby, notably in
semi-finals and finals at Hong Kong."
He said that was the result of the mixture
of experienced players and young players and he would continue developing those
combinations.
Baber then added that they have
developed a training system that would enable the young players to be developed
quickly in the best proper high pressure environments of the game.