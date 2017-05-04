Development is a process

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:12PM DEVELOPMENT of players along with working the right combination takes time and patience.

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber made this statement during an interview at the Uprising Resort, Pacific Harbour earlier today.

"Every time we go to a tournament people want to see something different. We played some great rugby, notably in semi-finals and finals at Hong Kong."

He said that was the result of the mixture of experienced players and young players and he would continue developing those combinations.

Baber then added that they have developed a training system that would enable the young players to be developed quickly in the best proper high pressure environments of the game.