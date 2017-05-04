Fiji Time: 2:08 AM on Friday 5 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Retired teachers head to Tuvalu

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, May 04, 2017

Update: 7:09PM UNDER the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme, seven new retired teachers have been given the opportunity to teach in Tuvalu.

The seven are part of the 16 teachers selected by the Ministry of for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Minister for Employment, Jone Usamate handed them their air tickets earlier today in Suva. While presenting the air tickets, Mr Usamate advised the teachers that they would play an vital role in the development of the education system in Tuvalu.

The relationship between the two countries started back in 2014 with only 10 retired teachers. The teachers will depart the country next week and will be there for the next two years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66100.6420
JPY 54.886251.8862
GBP 0.37280.3648
EUR 0.44200.4300
NZD 0.70610.6731
AUD 0.65160.6266
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ray of hope
  2. NFP: Do your duty
  3. Dispute over title
  4. Committee refutes claim
  5. Illegal business concern
  6. Ministry claims loss of $137k
  7. Double honours
  8. Eyes on Bati
  9. 'Report suspicious vessels'
  10. Reddy: Peddlers targeting students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)