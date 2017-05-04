Retired teachers head to Tuvalu

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:09PM UNDER the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme, seven new retired teachers have been given the opportunity to teach in Tuvalu.

The seven are part of the 16 teachers selected by the Ministry of for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Minister for Employment, Jone Usamate handed them their air tickets earlier today in Suva. While presenting the air tickets, Mr Usamate advised the teachers that they would play an vital role in the development of the education system in Tuvalu.

The relationship between the two countries started back in 2014 with only 10 retired teachers. The teachers will depart the country next week and will be there for the next two years.